Putting out the flames! Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney retracted his actions on Wednesday, February 27, after “liking” a shady Instagram comment about his ex-fiancée Lady Gaga.

“Sorry for ‘like’. It was an accident. I’m only proud and happy for Stef,” Kinney, 37, wrote in the comments section of a post, referring to the 32-year-old “Bad Romance” songstress’ real name, Stefani Germanotta.

The actor’s apology came hours after eagle-eyed fans pointed out that he seemingly agreed with a social media troll by “liking” a comment that read, “Stoked you got away from Gaga. #Hollyweird.”

“Man Taylor how are you gonna like this rude s–t? Lost all respect smh,” one commenter wrote. However, others came to Kinney’s defense, adding that he potentially hit the “like” button by mistake.

Kinney and Gaga got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2015, but called off their engagement in July 2016 after five years together. The former duo first met on the set of the New York native’s steamy “Yoü and I” music video in 2011 in which the actor played her love interest.

Gaga opened up about the breakup during an emotional interview with CBS at the time. “I think women love very hard. We love men,” the pop star said. “We just love with everything we have. And sometimes I don’t know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with. You know, we’re not trying to make you less of a man. We just want you to love us as deeply and as wholesomely and as fully as we love you.”

Following their split, a source told Us that Gaga and Kinney remain close friends. “Gaga and Taylor Kinney are still very close, but they are only friends,” an insider told Us in August 2017. “Gaga and Taylor talk or text every single day and meet up when they’re in the same city, but nothing romantic is happening between them.”

Us exclusively revealed in February 2017 that Gaga had moved on from Kinney and was dating Christian Carino. Us confirmed in November 2017 that the “Shallow” singer was engaged to the 49-year-old talent agent, with whom she split from earlier this month.

