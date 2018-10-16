Get a Good Look at Lady Gaga’s Massive Pink Engagement Ring

After what seems like years of speculation, Lady Gaga has confirmed that she is engaged to her agent Christian Carino. The pop star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood party sponsored by L’Oréal Paris, Hearts On Fire and Calvin Klein in Los Angeles on Monday, October 15, where she publicly acknowledged her relationship with Creative Artists Agency agent for the first time by referring to him as her fiance. Now that we know that Gaga and her man are in fact betrothed and, yes, that insanely gorgeous pink ring she’s been sporting for the past year is an engagement ring.

We’ll catch you up: Lady Gaga and Carino began dating in early 2017, around 6 months after the singer called off her engagement with Taylor Kinney. Then, late in 2017, in the midst of her Joanne tour, Gaga started wearing an enormous pink diamond ring on that finger. But in all that time, the couple never confirmed their relationship status — even though they would appear publicly together.

But at the annual Elle fete celebrating Hollywood’s biggest and brightest female stars in the biz, Lady Gaga effectively put all speculation to rest. In a thank you speech, no less. The A Star Is Born show-stopper accepted an award and after she thanked her longtime manager, Bobby Campbell, before she turned to the rest of her team saying, “Everyone at table five. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day.”

Here’s what we can say: she may not have been posing with her husband-to-be on red carpets until recently, but she hasn’t been hiding her sparkler: it’s been present on her left hand throughout her A Star Is Born press tour and prior to that too. But now we can confirm that the bauble is indeed an engagement ring.

Details on the ring are scant, but anyone with a pair of eyes can surmise that the rock is gigantic and classic with a twist: the pink stone is oval cut with a solitaire diamond halo.

