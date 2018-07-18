Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle aren’t the only stylish royals we’re obsessing over these days! In fact, Queen Letizia of Spain is another fashion icon who deserves a crown for her sartorial skills. The regent knows her way around colorful coats, feminine two-pieces, jumpsuits and, of course, always looks immaculate for state events — and she rocks a polka dot like no other.

Whether it’s striking coral pink boucle Michael Kors to meet with the President and First Lady of the United States or her wide array of ravishing red outfits, Queen Letizia is always the picture of a fashion plate. See all of her most sophisticated and regal-with-a-feminine-twist style moments here!