In a world tour of fashionable royals, we’ve visited England (hello Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle), Spain (Queen Letizia is all of the goals) and Sweden (who doesn’t love Princess Sofia?) and even Monaco (for a deep dive on Princess Charlene and Charlotte Casiraghi). Today, we touch down in the Netherlands to take a look at Queen Maxima’s incredible sense of style.

The Argentinian-born Dutch icon loves a bright dress — and she’s even got a signature wide-brim hat style. From her penchant for punch red frocks to her lovely taste in denim dresses (much like her regal Spanish and British counterparts), kick back and take in the bright and peppy style of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.