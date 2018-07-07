Fact: the royals are a fashionable bunch. Whether it’s Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle making us swoon with their street style at appearances in the UK, or it’s Queen Letizia of Spain giving Us all of the feminine inspo and modelling how to effortlessly wear culottes, there is no shortage of regal European lineages that have family members with good taste.

Of course, the royals in Monaco are of no exception. Meet Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline and Granddaughter of Princess Grace — that Princess Grace. The It-girl has the perfect blend of hollywood royalty and actual royal blood — and the killer personal style to match. In fact, she’s the royal standard-bearer of cool-girl effortless looks. And with her first pregnancy with fiancé Dimitri Rassam (but her second child) well underway, we’ve had some fab maternity ensembles to ohhh and ahhh over as well!

Without further ado, the best outfits served by Charlotte Casiraghi.