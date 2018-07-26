And the world tour of fashionable royals continues! Today, we touch down in Sweden where we will examine the bright and girlie style of Princess Sofia. The former reality T.V. star and model is married to Prince Carl Philip (with whom she has two children) is a regular red carpet staple whether it’s on official state visits or attending the weddings of fellow members of the royal family. Most recently Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip attended Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in May.

The former model knows a thing or two about a well-cut dress, favoring a flattering just-below-the-knee frock. But she’s also not afraid to rock a daring print, and like her fashionable royal counterpart the Duchess of Sussex (a.k.a. Meghan Markle), she rocks a pantsuit like a queen. Behold, the most fashionable Princess Sofia moments for you to obsess over.