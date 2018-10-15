If you’re like Us and have been listening to the A Star Is Born soundtrack on repeat since it dropped earlier this month, than you’ll be thrilled to know there is now another way to show your fandom. Last week, Lady Gaga sent fans into a tizzy when she teased some movie-related merch by tweeting a pic of Ally and Jackson Maine concert t-shirts. And, lo and behold, a collection of six tees dropped on Friday, October 12.

Each of the $35 unisex designs comes with a digital copy of the A Star Is Born album (in case you don’t already have it!) and features either Gaga or her costar Bradley Cooper’s fictional likeness. While the graphic Ally designs look like they could easily make on appearance at one of Mother Monster’s own tours, the Jackson Maine styles have a more vintage-inspired feel that are perfectly in keeping with the character’s folksy croon.

Keep scrolling for a look at the entire A Star Is Born t-shirt collection!