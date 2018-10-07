Still in her corner. Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga may have ended their engagement in 2016, but the actor is still rooting for his former love.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” the Chicago Fire star gushed exclusively to Us Weekly while attending the Carousel of Hope Ball on Saturday, October 6, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel of the “Million Reasons” singer’s new film, A Star Is Born.

Though Kinney, 37, says he hasn’t seen it yet, he knows that Gaga, 32, gave the performance everything she had. “I know what went into it, it’s been a long time coming … It’s been years … to see what people go through to be in that, you can kind of let the masses make decisions. But I think I know in my heart it’s gonna be great. And I know that she gave her all.”

Kinney told Us he also has total confidence in the musician’s costar, Bradley Cooper. “I met Bradley and I know that she was in good hands,” he said. “I know it’s his directorial debut and I wish all of them the best. I hope it really does really well.”

“It’s just about life changes, and we all go through different stages and we’re focused on different things,” the American Horror Story actress told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show in October 2016 about the end of her five-year relationship.

A source told Us in August 2017 that the former pair were still friendly. “Gaga and Taylor Kinney are still very close, but they are only friends.”

The Grammy winner has since moved on with her agent, Christian Carino, whom she began dating in February 2017. Us exclusively confirmed that the couple got engaged in November 2017.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!