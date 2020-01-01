Lady Gaga ended 2019 with a toast — and a kiss! The pop star was spotted making out with a mystery man as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Gaga, 33, and the unidentified man shared a nearly 20-second smooch as “Auld Lang Syne” played at the NoMad Restaurant in Las Vegas in a video shared on Twitter by Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes. The newspaper reported that the dark-haired, bearded guy’s first name is Michael.

The rumored couple were later seen holding hands while leaving the Sin City hot spot and walking toward an awaiting SUV in the early hours of Monday, January 1.

The A Star Is Born actress closed out 2019 with her Jazz & Piano residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Tuesday, December 31, before heading over to NoMad Restaurant. After midnight, she joined her longtime trumpet player, Brian Newman, on stage at his After Dark show to perform “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Gaga’s PDA-filled night came two months after Us Weekly broke the news of her split from her audio engineer, Dan Horton, whom she dated for nearly three months.

“Gaga does want to date again,” a source told Us in October after the breakup. “Dan was not mature enough for her.”

The “Bad Romance” singer was previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney from February 2015 to July 2016 and her former talent agent, Christian Carino, from the summer of 2017 to February 2019.

Gaga and Carino’s relationship ended on bad terms, with a source telling Us in April that the entertainer “told [Christian] not to contact her.” However, in early December, another insider revealed that the exes are talking again — “but as friends.”