Why-Lady-Gaga-Split-From-Audio-Engineer-Dan-Horton





Single lady! Lady Gaga is ready to meet someone new after her recent split from audio engineer Dan Horton, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

“Gaga does want to date again,” the insider tells Us. “Dan was not mature enough for her.”

The A Star Is Born actress, 33, also announced her newly single status in an Instagram Story on October 18.

The breakup comes nearly three months after Gaga was first spotted kissing Horton. The two locked lips while out to brunch in Studio City, California, in July. The singer “was smiling a lot and laughing,” an eyewitness revealed to Us at the time. “They were talking with their faces close and holding hands a little at the table.”

The monitor engineer began working with the “Born This Way” singer in November 2018 before she launched her Enigma residency in Las Vegas.

The duo mostly kept their romance private. However, Gaga gave fans a peek at one of their date nights in September. “The @dhortonaudio special,” she wrote of an Instagram Story pic of a candlelit dinner, adding 14 red heart emojis.

The Oscar winner and Horton enjoyed a joint The Cure and The Pixies concert in Pasadena, California, in August. The star beamed in photos obtained by a Twitter user. “I love the cure, felt my old self come alive tonight what a show,” Gaga captioned an Instagram Story video from the event.

The pop star was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney from February 2015 to July 2016 and Christian Carino from 2017 until this February.

With reporting by Brody Brown