



Summer lovin’! Lady Gaga and her rumored beau Dan Horton stepped out for a night of music on Saturday, August 31 — and it was pure bliss.

The “Shallow” songstress, 33, was spotted with the monitor engineer, 37, at The Cure and The Pixies concert in Pasadena, California, and looked happy as can be in photos obtained by a Twitter user. Gaga could also be seen dancing the night away next to Horton.

“I love the cure, felt my old self come alive tonight what a show,” Gaga captioned an Instagram Story from the concert adding, “whateveridoitsneverenough.”

She later shared another clip writing, “When music is magic.”

The outing comes one month after the twosome were first linked after they enjoyed a PDA packed brunch date at Granville in Studio City, California in July. “She and her guy wanted to sit outside. They didn’t seem to care that people could see them,” an onlooker told Us Weekly. “Everyone noticed her, but she wasn’t bothered. She looked beautiful. She was really nice.”

The onlooker noted that Gaga “was smiling a lot and laughing” with Horton, and that the pair were not shy about showing their affection for each other. “They were talking with their faces close and holding hands a little at the table,” the insider added.

Ahead of the launch of Gaga’s Enigma residency in Las Vegas, Horton began working with the A Star Is Born actress in November 2018. Us confirmed in February that Gaga and her ex-fiancé Christian Carino had split.

“She’s been hounded by Christian,” a source told Us in April of her post-split relationship with the talent agent, 50. “She told him not to contact her.”

Carino, for his part, has since moved on with publicist Robin Baum, Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month.

Prior to her relationships with Horton and Carino, Gaga was engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, whom she split from in 2016.

