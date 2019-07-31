



In their own little bubble! Lady Gaga and her rumored new boyfriend, Dan Horton, did not care that the world was watching their PDA as they enjoyed each other’s company on a date in Studio City, California.

The singer, 33, and her monitor engineer beau, 37, could not contain their affection for each other while having brunch at Granville on Sunday, July 28. “She and her guy wanted to sit outside. They didn’t seem to care that people could see them,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. “Everyone noticed her, but she wasn’t bothered. She looked beautiful. She was really nice.”

Gaga “was smiling a lot and laughing” with Horton, according to the eyewitness. The duo were not shy about PDA either. “They were talking with their faces close and holding hands a little at the table,” the onlooker adds.

The Oscar winner dined on “some sides of vegetables” and indulged in “a few alcoholic drinks.”

The rumored couple were spotted kissing at Granville. Horton began working with Gaga in November 2018 in the lead-up to the launch of her Las Vegas residency Enigma.

Us confirmed in February that the “Million Reasons” songstress split from fiancé Christian Carino after two years together. “She’s been hounded by Christian,” a source revealed in April. “She told him not to contact her.”

The A Star Is Born actress and costar Bradley Cooper sparked romance rumors in February when they performed a steamy duet at the Academy Awards. The actor, 44, later broke up with longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter Lea, in June.

Horton, for his part, finalized his divorce from actress Autumn Guzzardi in May 2018 following five years of marriage. The theater star seemingly referenced the audio engineer’s date with Gaga on Instagram, captioning a Tuesday, July 30, post, “Poker Face.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!