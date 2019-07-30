Lady Gaga’s Rumored New Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife Quotes Her on Instagram





Not a subtweet but a sub-Insta? After Lady Gaga was spotted kissing Dan Horton on Sunday, July 28, the audio engineer’s ex-wife, Autumn Guzzardi, shared an Instagram post that’s almost certainly a reference to his hot date.

“Poker Face,” Guzzardi wrote in the caption of the Tuesday, July 30, post — intentionally or unintentionally quoting one of Gaga’s hit songs from 2008.

Guzzardi is an actress who has appeared in the TV shows Elementary, Fosse/Verdon and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She also performed on Broadway in 9 to 5: The Musical and off-Broadway in the revival of Rock of Ages.

She and Horton married in March 2013, and she filed for divorce from him in February 2018. The former couple, who did not have any children together, finalized their split in May 2018.

Horton, 37, was photographed kissing Gaga as they shared brunch at the restaurant Granville in Studio City, California, on Monday. The pair started working together in November 2018 as they prepped for her Enigma residency in Las Vegas.

The Audio Engineering Consulting Group owner has previously worked with Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z and Lenny Kravitz and Kiss, his LinkedIn profile reveals.

His brunch date with the A Star Is Born actress comes five months after she called off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino, whom she had dated since early 2017. Us Weekly revealed the news of the exes’ engagement in November 2017, but the duo called it quits this February. And in April, a source told Us that Gaga had been “hounded by Christian” and that she “told him not to contact her.”

The “Shallow” singer was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney, breaking up with the Chicago Fire actor in 2015 after a five-year relationship. “She was really crushed,” an insider told Us at the time.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!