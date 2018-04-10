Celebs are all about that curl! Whether we’re talking about stars like Emmy Rossum, Lupita Nyong’o and Yara Shahidi playing up their natural coils, Olivia Munn and Jaime King following in the footsteps of Emma Stone and getting a modern perm or countless other stars going for curling-iron-made texture, Hollywood’s leading ladies are having fun with cute spiral styles both on and off the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see our favorite curly hair looks!