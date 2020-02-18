Lizzo is at it again, turning heads on the red carpet, this time dressed as a real-life Hershey bar for the 2020 Brit Awards.

On Tuesday, February 18, the Grammy Award-winner attended the 40th annual event at the O2 Arena in London looking fierce and fabulous as only she can, decked out head-to-toe as a piece of candy.

The strapless brown satin gown features a print that includes everything the milk chocolate label has on its actual wrapper, from the nutritional information on the back of the skirt to a bar code. Created by none other than Moschino — the genius brand behind Katy Perry’s memorable food-inspired 2019 Met Gala burger afterparty look — this number is anything but ordinary. Just like the 31-year-old “Good as Hell” singer.

And how about that hair? Done by go-to hairstylist Shelby Swain, Lizzo amped up the themed appeal rocking a top bun that mimics the shape of the Hershey kiss.

Plus, she carried a shimmery Judith Leiber chocolate bar clutch that had “100%” written on it. Because we will never, ever, ever, ever, ever be sick of this “Truth Hurts” lyrical reference. To further express the delicious nature behind the whole thing, she bit on the accessory as she posed for photographers, proving that she knows how to work a red carpet unlike anyone else.

Fellow Grammy-winner Billie Eilish also attended the affair on Tuesday night, maintaining her signature style in an oversized designer ensemble. Opting for a recognizably tan plaid Burberry outfit, the 18-year-old wore a pair of capri pants, a sweatshirt, a trench coat and sneakers with ankle-cut socks.

Other A-listers in attendance included Charli XCX in a black tulle gown, Ellie Goulding in a nearly naked floral number and Harry Styles looking chic as ever in a brown suit with a purple sweater layers over a white collared top.

