Lizzo stepped on the Grammy Awards red carpet like the angel she is, looking beautiful in a white Versace gown. As much as we love the classic aesthetic, it is a surprising choice from someone who’s never been afraid to take fashion risks. But there was a specific person who inspired that look that she couldn’t help but channel — Diana Ross.

On Sunday, January 26, the “Truth Hurts” singer embodied the icon donning a sleek, strapless form-fitting gown that featured subtle Swarovski crystal adornments. She paired the dress with a faux fur shawl around her arms. This accessory in particular calls back to one of Ross’ most memorable outfits where she wore a fur coat off her shoulders and around the crooks of her elbow.

Lizzo’s stylist, Marko Monroe, told Page Six that they wanted to create something that was reminiscent of “iconic status.”

“I was thinking of the powerful, iconic women who have come before her, and the image they’ve relayed when its comes to glamour,” he explained.

Other details include Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry worth $2 million and white Rene Caovilla strappy heels to really tie together the monochromatic ensemble.

Like we mentioned, this was a shift from Lizzo’s usual red carpet numbers. She always likes to turn heads in shocking pieces, such as the Jessica Rabbit-esque look she rocked at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Though it was another strapless hip-hugging dress, the red hot hue, chunky sequins and feather boa from Jeremy Scott’s Moschino were a bit more playful and cheeky than Sunday night’s elegant combo. Not to mention, it has “Siren” written all over it.