Wow! Look out Kim, Kendall Jenner is making waves with her off the charts bikini body.

In a series of pictures she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, March 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her svelte, incredibly toned bod in a two-piece swimsuit that she seems to be obsessed with — and we don’t blame her.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

“Me and this bikini: a love story,” she wrote as the caption to the snaps from her vacation in the Bahamas. The itsty bitsy number is a multi-colored print string bikini from one of her favorite brands: Sommer Swim.

The Xena Baroque set features a halter top that can be worn in multiple different ways. There’s the style that Jenner rocks, which is a strapless version with the extra strings tied in the center, falling down her torso. Or there’s a crisscrossed version that other Instagram models seem to favor.

Though we can’t see the back of the bottoms, it’s like the thong option, seeing as the brunette stunner has favored this style in the past. Back in December 2019, the 24-year-old took a break and was spotted lounging around on a yacht with friends in Miami wearing a seriously cheeky orange swimsuit from the same brand.

Unfortunately, Tuesday’s patterned item itself has sold out in the specific style Jenner favors. But there are tons of other options in the same print, from bandeau and high-waisted pairings to bralette tops to bottoms with ties on the sides. No matter what you choose, all variations cost the same: $69.

But for now, we’ll just have to admire the super sexy string style on the model. So keep scrolling to see Jenner rock this bikini like no one else.