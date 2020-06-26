10 Times Rita Ora Has Shown Off Her Sexy Curves in Chic Swimsuits

Sexy lady! Rita Ora seriously knows how to work it in a chic swimsuit — and we can’t get enough.

The British songstress isn’t afraid to show off her curves in teeny tiny bikinis and sexy one-pieces, giving Us all the swim style inspo we could ever need. Not mention a little body confidence boost!

But as confident as she may seem, she’s not a stranger to body image issues, just like the rest of Us. “Am I body confident? No,” she told Women’s Health in 2017.“Have I always felt that way, no. I didn’t feel great about myself today in fact. I’ve never looked at myself as being the perfect size or having the perfect body.”

However, she hopes that by owning her figure, it will encourage other girls to follow in her footsteps. She continues, “As females there’s always something we don’t like about our bodies. It’s a normal thing. If I could do a parade down Oxford Street naked with all of my girls that aren’t typical models, I would. Because I want to see girls who aren’t a size zero in my underwear. I see them tagging me on the Internet and it feels great.”

From string bikinis showing off a little under boob to plunging one pieces, keep scrolling to see Ora slay in all kinds of super chic swimwear.

