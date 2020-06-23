Celebrity Style

Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid Slay in Itty-Bitty Bikinis While on a Yacht in Italy

By
Hailey Baldwin Stuns in Teeny Tiny Bikini While Chilling on a Yacht
Hailey Baldwin. MEGA
7
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Now this is summer #goals! Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid were spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht in Italy — and their teeny tiny bikinis were equal parts sexy and stylish.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

Read article

On Tuesday, June 23, the wife of Justin Bieber slayed in an animal print thong bikini while chilling on a yacht in Sardinia. With black string straps and string tied at the waist, the little two-piece looked drop dead stunning on the 23-year-old. She wasn’t the only one dazzling in chic swimwear, though.

Hadid also was seen in an itty-bitty low-rise swimsuit that showed off her incredibly toned tummy. Hers was a more colorful tie-dye style, but it was definitely just as scant.

These Pics Prove Brielle Biermann’s Bikini Body Is Next-Level Impressive

Read article

Along with the on-point bikinis, the models’ off-duty traveling looks were just as enviable. While Hadid opted for a cropped cream cardigan from Musier, red shorts, dad sneakers and ankle socks, Baldwin was truly too cool for school in an all-black ensemble. She paired dark biker shorts with an oversize WB crewneck sweatshirt, topping off the look with a messy top-knot and white kicks.

We only wish we looked this good when we flew! Then again, they arrived on a private jet so that probably helps a bit. The pair is there to work on a campaign shoot together.

There were then, of course, a few safety precautions that the duo took since they’re traveling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While both wore protective face masks, Baldwin took it a step further and kept on black leather gloves.

From fashionable travel gear to barely there bikinis, keep scrolling to see Hadid and Baldwin slay from all angles.

Listen to Get Tressed With Us to get the latest beauty and style news!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!