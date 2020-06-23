Now this is summer #goals! Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid were spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht in Italy — and their teeny tiny bikinis were equal parts sexy and stylish.

On Tuesday, June 23, the wife of Justin Bieber slayed in an animal print thong bikini while chilling on a yacht in Sardinia. With black string straps and string tied at the waist, the little two-piece looked drop dead stunning on the 23-year-old. She wasn’t the only one dazzling in chic swimwear, though.

Hadid also was seen in an itty-bitty low-rise swimsuit that showed off her incredibly toned tummy. Hers was a more colorful tie-dye style, but it was definitely just as scant.

Along with the on-point bikinis, the models’ off-duty traveling looks were just as enviable. While Hadid opted for a cropped cream cardigan from Musier, red shorts, dad sneakers and ankle socks, Baldwin was truly too cool for school in an all-black ensemble. She paired dark biker shorts with an oversize WB crewneck sweatshirt, topping off the look with a messy top-knot and white kicks.

We only wish we looked this good when we flew! Then again, they arrived on a private jet so that probably helps a bit. The pair is there to work on a campaign shoot together.

There were then, of course, a few safety precautions that the duo took since they’re traveling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While both wore protective face masks, Baldwin took it a step further and kept on black leather gloves.

From fashionable travel gear to barely there bikinis, keep scrolling to see Hadid and Baldwin slay from all angles.