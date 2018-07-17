“Dad sneakers” are having a moment! The footwear equivalent of “mom jeans,” the clodhoppers are not particularly flattering (in fact, they make your feet look pretty enormous), but they are en vogue both on the runway and IRL. And while the often colorful creations conjure up images of ‘80s dads chasing after their kids or comfortably commuting to work, high fashion houses and Hollywood It-girls are now adopting the sneaker trend as their own.

Both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin have been spotted out in different takes on the trends. The blonde beauty paired her Rombaut sneaker boots with denim cutoffs and a crop top (talk about a #TBT look), while Kendall opted for black kicks from the Adidas by Raf Simons collection with baggy utility pants and — you guessed it — a crop top at Coachella earlier this year.

The models of the moment may have sported monochrome styles, but there are also colorful options to be found in the dad sneaker market with bold hues, straps and soles abounding. And thanks to the chunky, lugged soles, the kicks usually provide a bit of height, too, giving you yet another reason to ditch your summer wedge sandals in favor of some father-inspired footwear. Keep scrolling to see our favorite dad sneaker styles!