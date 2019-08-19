Tie-dye is back and better than ever! The colorful trend was born out of the ‘60s and in recent years, the style has fallen to the wayside, right along with low-rise jeans and giant headbands. But now, we’re seeing a resurgence of all of these styles — especially tie-dye! — which celebrities are wearing everywhere! Sporting everything from T-shirts to jumpsuits, celebs like Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid, Ellie Goulding and more can’t get enough of the fun, colorful style.

Celebs Giving Props to Other Stars — by Wearing Their Faces on Their Shirts

One of our favorite things about the pattern is that you can DIY a T-shirt for about $10, or you can purchase one from Prada for approximately $3,000. Celebs have picked up on this. Some sport T-shirts that look like they were made at summer camp in 1997 and others, in contrast, debut super fancy tie-dye gowns on the red carpet. No matter which you choose (or maybe you opt for something in between the two), you’re bound to turn heads in your

bright tie-dye ensemble.

So what are you waiting for? It’s about time you unearth those bright tie-dye T-shirts you hid away in your drawer, swearing you’d never touch again. And when you’re in need of inspiration, scroll through for a look at the coolest tie-dye celebrity outfits of 2019.