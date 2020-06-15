Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just unveiled its very own swimwear line, born to help you look and feel as confident as your favorite magazine cover star.

On Monday, June 15, the iconic magazine launched the swim collection, created in partnership with Venus Fashion. Available exclusively on siswim.com, the collection features over 40 different styles in sizes XS to XXL.

From sporty suits you could surf in to plunging one-pieces to hit the pool bar in, there’s truly something for everyone. The line even includes current trends like tie-dye, neon, color-block and animal print.

Select pieces from the collection will even be featured in the upcoming 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, expected to be on stands in July.

“Swimsuit has always been a highly anticipated edition of the Sports Illustrated franchise,” said Natasha Fishman, EVP of Marketing at the magazine’s parent company, Authentic Brands Group. “In recent years, the issue has developed a message of inclusivity, showing that beauty embraces the mind, body and spirit.”

Sascha Peters, CEO of Venus Fashion, also weighed in on the exciting partnership. “At Venus Fashion, we believe style is a personal journey and that fashion should be fun,” he said in a statement. “We are honored to launch Sports Illustrated Swim in partnership with ABG, and to present a collection of styles that are bold yet approachable, distinctive and versatile.”

Keep scrolling to see a handful of our favorite pieces from the line!

