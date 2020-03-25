A Series of Sexy Snaps of Rita Ora Stunning in a Red Hot Bikini

Rita Ora isn’t letting self-quarantine get in the way of her steamy Instagram snaps.

On Tuesday, March 24, the “Ritual” singer posted a series of pictures of herself looking banging in a red hot bikini.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

“That time I swam alone anyway,” the British pop star wrote in the accompanying caption. “@elenaora filming me lol.” She also hashtagged social distancing to make clear that she’s doing her part to stay home and safe during the coronavirus outbreak. With her hair flawlessly undone in a messy low bun, she showed off a pair of stud earrings she paired with the swim look.

Though the 29-year-old has always seemed quite comfortable with her enviable curves, in 2017 she told Women’s Health that’s not necessarily true.

“Am I body confident? No,” she told the publication. “Have I always felt that way, no. I didn’t feel great about myself today in fact. I’ve never looked at myself as being the perfect size or having the perfect body.”

But her goal when putting her figure on display is that other women who might feel similarly to her will learn to gain self confidence as well. “As females there’s always something we don’t like about our bodies. It’s a normal thing. If I could do a parade down Oxford Street naked with all of my girls that aren’t typical models, I would,” she continued. “Because I want to see girls who aren’t a size zero in my underwear. I see them tagging me on the Internet and it feels great.”

And it’s exactly this women-support-women kind of attitude that makes Us love her. Keep scrolling to check out the series of pics she posted of herself looking unbelievable in a scarlet bikini.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)