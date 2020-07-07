It doesn’t get much cooler than Dua Lipa. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter is a fashion and beauty trendsetter with a killer bikini body and excellent taste in swimwear.

From on-trend, tie-dye designs to unique gemstone-colored bikinis, Lipa’s swimwear collection is a sun-loving babe’s dream come true. She doesn’t post pictures of herself in bikinis and swimwear all that often, but when she does, they’re straight fire.

Take one of the performer’s latest Instagram looks, for example. The star nearly broke the internet when she debuted a pink crocheted Care Bear-inspired bikini from Italian fashion line GCDS on June 30, 2020. She snapped a casual mirror selfie wearing the adorable design and her 48 million followers rushed to the comments to gush about the adorable look (which is still available for purchase, by the way).

Unsurprisingly, there are several more memorable bikini moments where that came from, like Lipa’s first bikini pic of 2020. The British superstar rang in the new year in Miami, Florida with friends and boyfriend Anwar Hadid. On January 5, she shared a photo of herself wearing a trendy (and tiny!) drool-worthy tie-dye bikini.

Last December, Lipa unveiled her new album title, “Future Nostalgia,” in one of the most iconic ways possible: by tattooing it on her upper arm. For the big debut, Lipa posted an Instagram photo wearing a sporty black bikini featuring a floral design, with her hair up in a casual-cool bun. If that’s not proof that Lipa’s one of the most badass celebs to walk this earth, then we don’t know what is!

Keep scrolling to see some of the hitmaker’s hottest bikini looks of all time!

