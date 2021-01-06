Bikini babes! These stars are kicking off 2021 in sexy swim styles and we’re taking note.

Though the new year only just began, celebrities like Amelia Gray Hamlin, Olivia Munn and Bella Thorne aren’t wasting any time to show off their killer bikini bods and sharp sense of fashion in stunning two-pieces.

Hamiln, 19, started off her year vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her beau, Scott Disick. Naturally for a steamy couple vacay, she brought out her best swimsuits, including a crazy chic black number. In multiple Instagram posts, she showed off the look, which she accessorized with a super cool bandana and subtle jewelry. “Miss u already,” the model wrote alongside the snap on Monday, January 4. “I rly love laying on hard stone so comfy,” she joked in the caption accompanying a pic of herself lounging on the side of a pool with a beautiful sunset backdrop on Saturday, January 2.

Hamlin isn’t the only one spending the beginning of 2021 soaking up some rays on a tropical trip. Munn also enjoyed some fun in the sun in Mexico wearing a variety of sexy bikinis that showed off her incredibly toned physique. A favorite was a pink thong piece from Frankies Bikinis that she showcased in a series of posts on January 2.

What a start to the year!

Keep scrolling to see these and many more celebrity bikini inspo. And don’t forget to keep checking back in throughout the year! So far, it’s been a strong start but we can only imagine the hot swim snaps to come.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)