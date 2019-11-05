



Reese Witherspoon is one lucky lady! Not only did she get to play the fashionable law student Elle Woods but she got to keep the iconic character’s stylish wardrobe after the fact.

When the Legally Blonde star appeared on The Graham Norton Show last week with her new The Morning Show costar Jennifer Aniston, she revealed that after filming the sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, she “walked away with more than most” as the host pointed out.

“I got all of my wardrobe,” she admitted. “All of it.”

“You did?” the former Friends star asked in awe.

“I had it written in my contract,” Witherspoon explained. The biggest get of the entire bundle, though, were77 Jimmy Choo shoes, all of which she wore during filming.

The blonde beauty continued that she still has every single pair, but she doesn’t wear them. With that being said, on the 15th anniversary, she said that she took them all out of storage and tried them on to show her daughter.

During the interview, Aniston also revealed she took some legendary memorabilia after finishing up her most celebrated role as Rachel Green on the ‘90s sitcom. This included the neon coffee cup sign from Central Perk, which still sits in her office.

Fellow talk show guest Julie Andrews revealed that, like Witherspoon, she kept shoes after she wrapped up one of her many major movies.

Thanks to her then-husband, set and costume designer Tony Walton, Andrews kept the pink and white button-up shoes she wore in Mary Poppins when in a scene where she and Dick Van Dyke’s character Burt sang “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” They may not be designer but they’re probably still worth a pretty penny!

However, she also admitted that uses them as doorstops. “They’re filled with sand and look very pretty,” she said.