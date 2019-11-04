



While you may be used to visiting Ulta or Sephora to get your hands on buzzy new beauty launches, Hot Topic is also home to some unexpectedly awesome finds — like Friends-inspired makeup products that are bound to make the store’s site crash any second.

The beauty newness includes the Friends Eyeshadow Palette ($17) and Friends Makeup Brush Set & Holder ($25). Perfect for gifting around the holidays or keeping for yourself, both options are complete with little details that will remind you of your favorite episodes.

The Friends Eyeshadow Palette is made up of 12 matte and metallics hues, ranging from a matte white shade on the far left named “Chick” to a black matte shade on the far right called “It’s a Moo Point.” In between, there are colorful shades of blue, pink and purple — all of which are named after iconic sayings and scenes from the series.

If you’re already stocked up on palettes, take a peek at the brush set, consisting of four eye makeup must-haves: a powder brush, angled eyeshadow brush, blending brush and eyeshadow brush. The black brush handles are labeled with Friends sayings, like “You’re My Lobster” and “How You Doin?” Store the brushes inside of the accompanying faux leather holder, adorned with the Friends logo and a Central Perk illustration on the top.

Be careful — a trip to the brand’s website reveals that there’s a lot more Friends merchandise where that came from. From sweatpants and backpacks to T-shirts and socks, you can really, truly take your sitcom obsession to the next level.

Hot Topic isn’t the only brand to release Friends-inspired products. In September, Ralph Lauren launched a 74-piece collection named “The One Where They Wear Ralph Lauren” in honor of the show’s 25th Anniversary.

And in August, RI-based jewelry brand Alex & Ani launched an exclusive collection inspired by the sitcom. There were seven styles of bangles with charms that referenced memorable moments from the show.

