The 25th Anniversary of Friends is rapidly approaching and we found the perfect way to show your love for the sitcom. Alex and Ani just launched an exclusive collection featuring seven pieces of jewelry inspired by the series and it’s a binge-watcher’s dream come true.

The collection is made up of bangles and necklaces inspired by the show’s lovable characters: Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Joey and Phoebe. Some of the charms even reference the show’s most memorable moments and inside jokes. There’s one bracelet that has Central Perk Cafe charm, another with one that says “You’re My Lobster,” and a funny bangle that says “Pivot Pivot Pivot.” We trust that since you landed here, you’re already a dedicated Friends lover with an extensive encyclopedia of the show’s phrases.

Alex and Ani first announced the launch of the special collection on the brand’s Instagram page on August 15, captioning the photo, “Introducing the Friends Collection – watch on repeat, wear on repeat ❤️💛💙 Your favorite episodes are now your favorite accessories.” Friends fans flocked to the comments section, tagging their sitcom lovin’ friends. Others expressed their concern that some pieces are already sold out!

One user commented, “Soooooo I’ve been at work all day and just saw these and ALREADY the 2 I’d want to order are sold out 😩😩😩💔💔💔 Please tell me you’ll restock please please please.” According to the brand, these pieces will be restocked, though we have a feeling you’ll want to stay extra on top of it to make sure you get your favorite.

Scroll through to see all seven pieces from the Friends x Alex and Ani Collection to wear while you binge watch the show on September 22.