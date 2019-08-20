



Love using Pinterest? Well, it turns out Meghan Markle does, too! Daniel Martin, the royal’s makeup artist, just revealed special details about her wedding in the latest episode of the beauty-focused Gloss Angeles podcast — including how the social media platform influenced her radiant and timeless wedding makeup look.

Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 and, as you can imagine, the day was nothing short of extravagant. The bride donned a breathtaking off-the-shoulder Givenchy gown with a 16-foot-long veil and wore her hair away from her face in a bun. So as to not take away from the iconic fashion moment, Markle wanted makeup that, simply put, made her look like her normal self.

She tapped Martin to help bring the lit-from-within makeup look to life, applying a light amount of foundation and concealer, false lashes, brown eyeliner, cream coral blush and a natural-looking smoky eye. The most buzzed about moment was her freckles, which Daniel purposely let peek through her makeup.

As you can imagine, Meghan was busy before the wedding. “I didn’t have a makeup trial with her because we couldn’t make the time,” says Martin. “I knew what she liked and didn’t like. We exchanged a Pinterest pictures over text. But I think for anybody, Pinterest is an incredible tool to use as a reference. For bride, that’s their red carpet moment. And I feel like you can’t stray too far from who you want to be and who you are because the last thing you want to do is look at these pictures and think, ‘I was not comfortable looking like that.’ You still have to have a sense of who you are.”

Martin sheds a little extra light on what that big day was like, “It was like a friend asking me to do her wedding. I didn’t anticipate being asked to the wedding either. It really didn’t hit us, Serge [Normant] and I, until we were in the car and we understood the capacity of what that day was going to be like. We were driving right behind her, and we were just seeing people who had been outside for hours just trying to get a glimpse. That’s when we were like ‘Holy shit. This is major.’”

Surprisingly, Markle was calm on her wedding day and remained confident about her decision to go with sophisticated, soft glam. “[Meghan’s] the most chill person,” Martin concludes. “That morning was just easy. Nothing phased us.”

