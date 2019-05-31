It’s been almost a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed baby Archie into the world, but that doesn’t mean we’re done talking about the Duchess of Sussex’s super stylish pregnancy wardrobe. And, luckily for Us, one of her go-to maternity brands, Hatch, is relaunching its denim collection with six styles — including her fave!

Meant to mimic all the best qualities of regular jeans — albeit with bump-friendly features — the updated range will include a replenishment of the brand’s bestselling styles, plus new pieces that will continue to take moms-to-be and new moms through every trimester and beyond.

While the former Suits actress didn’t wear a lot of true maternity wear during her pregnancy, Hatch was one of the few brands that made the cut. For her first public appearance of 2019, the Duchess chose the midi-length black $218 Eliza Dress, and there was more where that came from.

During her surprise trip to NYC for her star-studded baby shower in February, the royal was spotted all over town in the $248 Hatch Nearly Skinny Jean. The tapered black pant (which comes in an array of washes) paired perfectly with her chic overcoats and heels, so it should come as no surprise that the design will remain a part of the brand’s denim collection.

The slender style will be joined by a new slouchy boyfriend jean, kick-flare crop, frayed cutoff short and cute overall to name a few. All the pieces will feature the brand’s signature maternity design details, which include a discreet stretch waist wedge that is dyed to match the color of the jean, soft elastic paneling, contoured waistbands for belly support and button fronts inspired by traditional denim.

Priced between $228 and $378, the newly relaunched Hatch denim collection will be available on HatchColleciton.com beginning Tuesday, June 4.

