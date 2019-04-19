It’s about to get a whole lot easier to channel Meghan Markle’s maternity style. Beginning Friday, April 19, Hatch, the NYC-based mom-to-be clothing and accessories brand that the Duchess has been wearing throughout her pregnancy, is teaming up with Nordstrom to bring its fashionable wares to department stores all over North America.

As part of the Pop-In@Nordstrom program, a selection of Hatch merchandise will be stocked at nine Nordstrom locations in the U.S. (Bellevue Square in Bellevue, WA, Domain Northside in Austin, Downtown Seattle in Seattle, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, NorthPark Center in Dallas, South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, CA and The Grove in L.A.) and Canada (CF Toronto Eaton Centre in Toronto and CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver).

“I’m thrilled to partner with Hatch on our first-ever Pop-In@Nordstrom shop for moms,” Nordstrom vice president of creative projects Olivia Kim said in a statement. “I’m such a big fan the brand because it’s centered around women supporting women, and it is really important to me to partner with female-founded brands when the opportunity arises. Hatch supports women through providing comfort for our busy everyday lives whether it’s pre, during or post maternity. I am excited to invite our customers in to discover the brand and join the community.”

Royal style watchers know that the former Suits actress hasn’t worn a lot of true maternity clothes during her pregnancy, but Hatch is one of the brands that’s made her short-list. For her first public appearance of 2019, the mom-to-be paid a visit to Smart Works charity in London on January 10 in the $218 Eliza Dress. She paired the LBD with an Oscar de la Renta trench, Gianvito Rossi printed pumps, Kimai earrings and a Victoria Beckham top-handle bag.

During her whirlwind trip to NYC in February for her super exclusive baby shower, the Duchess rocked the $248 Hatch Nearly Skinny Maternity Jean with her chic coats and totes. And the stylish royal isn’t the only star who is a fan of the brand’s modern aesthetic. Jaime King, Natalie Portman, Lily Aldridge and Kate Hudson all wore Hatch duds during their pregnancies, and some of their go-to pieces — like the Slouch Dress and Georgie Jumper — will be available as part of the pop up.

“Since launching Hatch we’ve created a meaningful destination beyond clothing that carries women throughout different stage of life with a sense of beauty and confidence,” Hatch founder and CEO Ariane Goldman said in a press release. “We are thrilled to partner with Nordstrom to strengthen and expand this community that we’ve created online and through our physical stores in New York and Los Angeles and can’t wait to introduce our world to the Nordstrom customer.”

But it’s not just about the clothes. Hatch is also known for its swimwear, intimates and clean beauty products (Khloé Kardashian posted about her love of the Belly Oil while pregnant with True), and all of those categories will be available to the Nordstrom shopper.

The Pop-In@Nordstrom x Hatch collaboration will run for one month only from April 19 to May 19. And if you don’t live in one of the cities where the pop-up is happening, don’t fret! The collection will also be available all month long online at nordstrom.com/pop.

