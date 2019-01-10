It’s official! Meghan Markle has truly entered the world of maternity fashion. After months of rocking regular dresses and outfits that accommodated her tiny pregnancy belly, the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Smart Works charity in London on Thursday, January 10, in a black fitted frock by maternity brand Hatch that showed off her burgeoning bump.

The mom to be is hitting the ground running in 2019, announcing her first four patronages this week, and Smart Works is chief among them. To kick things off, she visited the London-based charity, which offers support and resources to unemployed women, and, in the process, offered all kinds of maternity wear inspo.

Duchess Meghan’s First Pregnancy Is Shaping Up to Be a Stylish One — See Her Best Maternity Fashion Moments

The former Suits actress sported the $218 Eliza Dress by Hatch (a brand the Duchess’ sister-in-law Kate Middleton also wore during her pregnancies). The black short-sleeve style is described as being “fit to grow with you during all stages,” which means we wouldn’t be surprised to see Markle rock the classic cut again before her due date this spring.

Pregnant Meghan Markle Just Recycled a Non-Maternity Erdem Dress From 3 Years Ago

As usual, her accessories game was equally strong, topping off the knee-length frock with an Oscar de la Renta trench from the high-fashion brand’s resort 2019 collection, Gianvito Rossi printed pumps, Kimai earrings and a Victoria Beckham top-handle bag. She finished off the look with radiant skin (that pregnancy glow is real, people!) and a sleek bun.

Meghan Markle’s Standout Hair Moments: Her Best Updos, Ponytails, Blowouts and More

Up until now, we’ve watched the Duchess stun in plenty of non-maternity numbers (she was even spotted wearing an Erdem dress from her 2016 TV days in the days leading up to Christmas), but with just a few months to go until she and Prince Harry welcome their first child, it looks like we are finally going to see Markle deliver what will surely be a masterclass in pregnancy style.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!