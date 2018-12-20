We’re used to seeing royals rewear some of their designer dresses and coats (Kate Middleton is nothing if not a master recycler), but Meghan Markle just reached into her own archives to attend a pre-Christmas lunch with Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday, December 19, and rocked a non-maternity Erdem floral dress that she first debuted in 2016 despite her growing baby bump.

While we didn’t get a full-length view of the pregnant Duchess’ look for the holiday festivities, it is clear from the photos of her driving up to Buckingham Palace that she is wearing the same jewel-tone frock (by one of the royal family’s go-to designers, Erdem) that she sported for an appearance on the Today show in January 2016. Harry and Meghan shippers will recall that the segment aired six months before the now-Duke and Duchess of Sussex even met.

Duchess Meghan’s First Pregnancy Is Shaping Up to Be a Stylish One — See Her Best Maternity Fashion Moments

The former Suits actress was on the morning show to talk about winter fashion trends in relation to her now-shuttered lifestyle blog The Tig. She walked co-host Savannah Guthrie a series of celeb-inspired cold-weather outfit ideas, and she herself got in on the action by wearing a seasonally appropriate flower-printed design in keeping with her tips.

Kate Middleton’s Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time

The mock-neck style features a ruffled collar, sheer sleeves and knee-length hemline, and Markle paired it with black tights and kitten heels at the time. Wearing a bit more makeup than we’re now used to seeing her with, the blogger sported a pretty pink lip and wavy locks.

Meghan Markle’s Standout Hair Moments: Her Best Updos, Ponytails, Blowouts and More

Flash forward to her first Christmas season since officially becoming a royal, and the Duchess appeared to have made the flouncy frock work despite her burgeoning bump. This time, she paired it with a black cape coat and Cartier earrings. Her sleek strands and nude lip combo, meanwhile, proved that her maternity glow is real.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!