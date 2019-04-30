Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child is due any day now, but one of the Duchess of Sussex’s go-to maternity brands, Hatch, has debuted its 2019 swimwear collection just in time for summertime trips to the beach.

Royal style watchers know that the former Suits actress largely avoided wearing true maternity clothes during her pregnancy — instead favoring custom pieces by some of her favorite high-fashion designers — but Hatch (who is currently collaborating with Nordstrom on a Pop-In experience online and in select stores) was the one mom-to-be brand she turned to time and time again. And while we didn’t spot the Duchess in a bathing suit with her bump, we can imagine her sporting any of the chic styles in the collection!

A few pieces from the brand she has worn: for her first public appearance of 2019, Duchess Meghan visited Smart Works charity in London on January 10 in the $218 Eliza Dress, which she paired with an Oscar de la Renta trench, Gianvito Rossi printed pumps, Kimai earrings and a Victoria Beckham top-handle bag. She’s also worn the $248 Nearly Skinny Maternity Jean on several occasions — most notably during her surprise trip to NYC in February.

In keeping with the brand’s classic-with-a-twist aesthetic, the new Hatch swim styles have a similarly modern vibe. With a mix of one-pieces and bikinis in a tried-and-true color palette of black, white, red and blue, all of the swimsuits are fully lined and sun protective with a UPF50+ rating. Inspired by tropical and seaside locales, this year’s offerings feature cute design elements like ruffles and color blocking, in addition to practical elements like convertible ties and ruching that allow the suits to transition over the course of a pregnancy.

Priced between $208 and $218, the entire Hatch swimwear collection is now available at HatchCollection.com. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces!