Man, Celine Dion sure does love her shoes! When the music legend appeared on Carpool Karaoke on Monday, May 20, she confirmed she has 10,000 pairs she keeps stored in a warehouse in Las Vegas.

She wasn’t so upfront about the fact at first. When the talk show host James Corden asked how many she had, the Canadian beauty shrugged answering 3,000 to 5,000. However, he pushed saying he’d heard it’s as high as 10,000.

“Maybe,” Dion replied. “I didn’t want to say it.”

The next best admission was when the “My Heart Will Go On Singer” revealed where she keeps them all stored. “I have a place in Las Vegas. Let’s call it a warehouse,” she said using finger quotes when she said warehouse.

This wasn’t always her go-to system though. She went on to explain that in her Florida house she had a closet that used a computer system that would open the doors and turn the shelves to showcase all the footwear.

“They were all by colors, so I would press another button and they [the shelves] would turn in front of me,” Dion shared. “It was beautiful.”

Making the Clueless-like experience even more exquisite, in front of this closet there was a counter made of glass and crushed diamonds. “Not real diamonds,” she clarified. “Just to make sure that you don’t think I’m that loco.”

In 2017, the “I Drove All Night” singer told WWD that she’s collected so many shoes because she hates giving away her clothes.

“I cannot give anything away, because every piece that I buy has brought me to where I am tonight. They’re part of every step that I take and I have an attachment to it,” she told the publication. “You can call it crazy. I keep everything, but I just keep buying a bigger space. I have 10,000 pairs of shoes.”

