Katy Perry knows exactly how to transfer her playful and wacky sense of style to her shoe line. And her latest launch just might be her wildest yet.

Earlier this month, the pop star dropped her summer shoe collection at Macys including a selection of fruity-themed choices like a pink watermelon pump with black seeds dotted all around with a touch of green running around the edges.

Katy Perry’s Craziest Style Moments

But the craziest part of the line probably has to be her scented jelly sandals. Yes, you read that correctly — scented.

So what exactly does that mean? Well, the Gelis — like the rest of the collection — come in different fruits such as lemon, lime and grape. But not only do the colors match the fruit slices adorning the toes, but they actually smell like that fruit as well. Because who doesn’t love the smell of lemon in the summertime?

As if that wasn’t enough, the collection also that throwback appeal immediately bring Us back to simpler time when jelly sandals were tops. Think: beach trips and water parks as a kid in the ’80s and ’90s. These bright pops of color are a great way to comfortably accessorize during the warm months.

It seems like the “Firework” singer has a fascination with food as clothing lately. At the 2019 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, she changed out of her chandelier red carpet number into a cheeseburger piece for the afterparty. Designed by long-time friend Jeremy Scott, the 34-year-old artist even wore a lettuce dress underneath the giant bun-shaped costume. To top of the look off she had matching sneakers and a headpiece that had what looked like a toothpick coming out of it.

If good-smelling shoes or ‘90s nostalgia is your thing, the $49 sandals are currently available on Macys.com and in select stores.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!