Talk about a blast from the fashion past. Legendary womenswear designer Betsey Johnson has teamed up with Urban Outfitters to recreate looks from her spring-summer 1997 runway show, and, let’s just say, we want them all!

When the OG collection debuted more than two decades ago, it was filled with sexy slip dresses and flirty frocks in Johnson’s signature bold color palette of pinks, yellows, reds and more. Flash forward to 2019, and the designer has reimagined 10 of those pieces into a contemporary dress collection that pays homage to the originals — but with a 21st century spin.

For her Urban Outfitters collab, Johnson revisited babydoll, slip and maxidress styles from her warm-weather runway show, but she has updated them with contemporary touches and some playful patterns and prints (think: butterflies, hearts, polka dots and more).

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about looking back at the 1997 wares is seeing just how relevant they remain in today’s nostalgic fashion climate. Models-of-the-moment like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and Gigi and Bella Hadid have been resurrecting the wardrobe staples (crop tops, mom jeans, slender sunglasses, etc.) of the early-’90s supermodel crew (hi, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss!), and Johnson’s archive is ripe with shrunken silhouettes and sporty-meets-sexy details that fit right in with modern iteration of the aesthetic.

Johnson’s team-up with the trendy retailer marks the second time in as many months that UO has partnered with an iconic brand. In April, it worked with Steve Madden to re-release the footwear company’s beloved platform sandals and flip-flops, which just so happen to pair perfectly with Johnson’s dresses.

Priced between $79 and $350, the entire Betsey Johnson x Urban Outfitters collection is now available at UrbanOutfitters.com and will debut in select stores in the U.S. and Canada on Monday, May 20. Keep scrolling to shop the #TBT duds!