We may not have our very own genie in a bottle, but one of our wishes just came true. MAC Cosmetics dropped its limited-edition Disney Aladdin makeup collection, and it’s downright dreamy.

Inspired by the live-action flick starring Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Will Smith as the iconic Genie that hits theaters on Friday, May 24, the 13-piece capsule pays homage to Princess Jasmine and her sense of wonder as she sets out to discover a whole new world (see what we did there?!).

Featuring a nine-pan eyeshadow palette and new shades of the brand’s classic lipsticks, glosses, blushes and pigments, the collection has a little something for everyone. Drawing from the opulent color palette of the fictional Arabian city of Agrabah, the shades in the range are a mix of vibrant, regal hues and earthen desert tones that are meant to flatter a wide array of skin tones.

“This collection couldn’t be more perfect,” London-based MAC senior artist Dominic Skinner said in a statement. “With flashes of frosts, pearls and metallics, simply complement these iridescent wonders against a flawless matte base like MAC Studio Fix Fluid to really make these shimmers sing. From fresh nudes and expensive golds to luxurious reds, there is something for everyone to be carried away with.”

Looking to recreate Jasmine’s #flawless feline flick? There’s a jet-black kohl eyeliner for that. What about her perfectly contoured complexion? Two sculpting shades (one matte and one frosted) of MAC’s powder blush will do the trick. And how about her pretty pout? Try any of the four lipstick shades (available in a myriad of finishes) or freshen things up with a high-shine gloss.

Priced between $19 and $35 (or you can purchase the whole “Collector’s Vault” for $310), the MAC Cosmetics x Disney Aladdin makeup collection is now available at maccosmetics.com and MAC retail locations. Keep scrolling to shop the princess-worthy products!