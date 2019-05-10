As if the ’90s fashion rival wasn’t already in full swing, K-Swiss just announced it has teamed up with Clueless to create two limited-edition Cher Horowitz-approved sneakers that have Us totally buggin’.

“We are very excited to work on a collection highlighting this movie we all know and love,” K-Swiss collaborations marketing manager Geoff Nishimoto said in a statement. “Clueless is very nostalgic but at the same time is a story that makes perfect sense today. Not to mention the fashion!”

8 Miniskirts Inspired by Kendall Jenner’s Two ’90s-Era Looks

Inspired by Cher’s iconic yellow plaid miniskirt, the leather tennis shoes (a fresh take on the K-Swiss Classic VN sneaker) are all kinds of cute. While both feature the footwear brand’s signature five-stripe logo and silver D-ring lacing mechanism, each pair offers its own take on the print.

If you’re looking to fully embrace your inner Cher, one design is completely clad in the yellow and blue plaid. The other, meanwhile, is predominantly white with just a touch of tartan on the heel.

Front Row Report: See All the Celebrity Fashion From the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

The best part? Both sets of kicks are emblazoned with the one of the film’s most quotable lines: “Ugh! As if!” The #TBT phrase is printed on the bottom of the right shoe, while the film’s title appears on the left. Oh, and that translucent, icy blue sole is yet another nod to the ’90s.

“Clueless represented the epitome of ‘90s style, and the film launched memorable looks and iconic quotes that still influence pop culture today,” Viacom Nickelodeon senior vice president of consumer products and licensing Adele Plumail said in a press release. “K-Swiss was the perfect brand to partner on this collaboration, and they have mixed signature elements of both their shoes and the film to create something that is fashion-forward and nostalgic at the same time.”

Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2019: Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle Ideas to Help Spoil Your Mom

To further celebrate the movie, the sneakers will come housed in Clueless-themed shoe boxes and packaging (Cher’s enviable closet is, unfortunately, not included).

Priced at $80 each, the special-edition K-Swiss x Clueless capsule collection drops at Foot Locker, Footaction, Finish Line and Journeys stores and kswiss.com on Friday, May 17.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!