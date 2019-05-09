Leave it to Louis Vuitton to make a trip to the airport très chic. The French design house held its cruise 2020 fashion show at the iconic (and newly renovated!) TWA Flight Center at John F. Kennedy International airport in NYC on Wednesday, May 8, and stars turned out in style to take in all the aviation-inspired duds from the front row.

Fresh off their appearances at the Met Gala in campy LV fashions, friends of the brand and ambassadors like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander and more (think: Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams) were all on hand to see the wanderlust collection that blended French and American sensibilities.

“I was lucky enough to have landed at the TWA Flight Center in the late ’90s. It was something I could never forget,” creative director Nicolas Ghesquière said in a statement. “This place was forgotten for 20 years, and now has come back to life. It’s like a sanctuary that’s been revived and seeing it enchant anew in a different iteration, as a hotel, is a great pleasure. It’s about rediscovering of an uncommon place that yet is a part of American heritage.”

Makeup artist Pat McGrath created a bold beauty look that consisted of #flawless skin, bright lips and matching draped blush to complement the rich color palette, sophisticated prints, clever embroideries and dazzling brocade found throughout the line, while mane man Duffy dreamed up ’80s-era crimps and curls.

Oh, and since models were traversing the stairs and wings of the former airport terminal, not a single one of the catwalkers wore heels. Instead, they paired their party-worthy minis and jet age-inspired jumpsuits with cool combat boots and flats that have Us rethinking our night-out footwear game.

In the front row, Turner, Nina Dobrev and Laura Harrier followed their lead in lugged-sole brogues, and there was so much more star style where that came from. Keep scrolling to see all the front-row fashion from the Louis Vuitton cruise 2020 fashion show!