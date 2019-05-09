Just in time for warm summer days and sexy summer nights, Kendall Jenner is bringing back the miniskirt. As the latest ’90s wardrobe staple to be resurrected by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her supermodel crew, Jenner has been out not once but twice this week with casual and dressy takes on the trend.

Less Cher Horowitz in Clueless and more model-off-duty, the brunette beauty started serving up short and sweet inspo after the 2019 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. Slipping out of her orange feathered Versace frock that had her drawing comparisons to a high-fashion Velma from Scoobie Doo, Jenner hit up the afterparty circuit in a shimmering Laquan Smith two-piece that included a plunging structured blazer and — you guessed it! — a leg-baring mini.

She paired the sexy boss-lady look with Yeezy pumps, a spherical clutch and fierce ponytail that would be perfect for dinner dates and girls’ nights out. But that wasn’t all. Flash-forward to Wednesday, May 8, and the catwalk queen was seen shopping in NYC’s Soho neighborhood in yet another miniskirt — this time, a much more casual design.

Jenner showed off her mile-long gams in a relaxed linen A-line style that calls to mind lazy summer days. She styled the skirt with a Cliff Engle V-neck sweater and lots of ’90s add-ons (think: chunky Dr. Marten oxfords, a By Far mini bag and slender Linda Farrow shades), but it would look just as cute with a tank and sandals.

So, whether you’re looking to update your night-out fashion game or want to swap your go-to shorts for a skirt this summer, keep scrolling to shop miniskirts inspired by Jenner’s leggy style!