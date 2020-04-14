Darling daredevils! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s three kids love playing in the pool with their dad.

“Birdie and her Daddy in their happy place,” the fashion designer, 39, captioned an April 2020 photo of her husband, 40, and their youngest daughter. “The classic Eric toss and catch!!! #BirdieMae.”

In the social media upload, the diapered toddler grinned while her dad waited to catch her from below.

The Texas native first showed up the former professional football player’s throwing skills in April 2014 with their eldest daughter, Maxwell.

The athlete was strolling with his then 22-month-old daughter on the beach when he tossed her up high in the air. “Maxi and Daddy at the beach,” Simpson tweeted alongside photos of the father-daughter moment. “Yikes and Yay. Good Lord! She has NO fear!”

The Massachusetts native sparked backlash when he did the same thing with their son, Ace, four years later when the little one had a broken arm. “A broken bone doesn’t hold this kiddo down. #waterproofcast,” the actress captioned the 2018 video.

“As someone in healthcare, I’m gonna say that’s not a good idea,” one of Simpson’s Instagram followers commented at the time, while another added, “He’s throwing his child like he’s throwing a ball or an object. It wouldn’t be so bad if his arm wasn’t already broken. I see why people are concerned.”

Some of the Newlyweds alum’s fans showed up to support her husband, writing that the father-son pair were just “having fun.”

Simpson welcomed Maxwell and Ace in 2012 and 2013, respectively, and announced in September 2018 that she was pregnant with another little one. Birdie arrived in March 2019.

“You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply,” the former reality star wrote last month in her little one’s 1st birthday tribute. “With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine.”

Keep scrolling to see Birdie and her older siblings being brave in the pool with their dad.