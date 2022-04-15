Jessica Simpson is all set when it comes to children! Three years after her youngest daughter birth, the actress has decided that she doesn’t want any more kids with her husband, Eric Johnson.

“I have no baby fever,” the Dukes of Hazzard star, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 14, while promoting her Flonase partnership. “The third pregnancy for me [in 2019], that was it. I can’t do that again. The last pregnancy for me was really hard.”

The Texas native, who is also the mother of daughter Maxwell, 9, son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 3, explained that having a child “later in life” was “a lot harder” than her previous two pregnancies in 2012 and 2013.

“It’s just something that you end up accepting,” the Newlyweds alum told Us. “I got a great child out of it who I adore and love and she rules the house. She definitely is the most heard in the family.”

The former reality star previously told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017 that she was content with her family of four.

“We got an IUD,” the Employee of the Month star said at the time. “Nothing’s going to get in that uterus. Thank god I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third.”

When Simpson announced her pregnancy news the following year, she wrote via Instagram: “SURPRISE.”

The Open Book author noted to Us that she recorded songs while pregnant with her youngest child — and now all three of her kids “love being in the recording studio” in their California home.

“Max and Ace will go down there and listen to me do vocals and then they get to do it themselves and put all this tunny autotune on and record themselves,” Simpson gushed to Us on Thursday. “It’s very cute. They know my songs better than I do. I love that.”

She then revealed that one of her little ones’ favorite songs of hers is “Particles,” which she released last year.

“When I was like, ‘I’m releasing “Particles,”’ they were like, ‘What do you mean? We’ve listened to it for, like, three months. Nobody’s heard that yet?’” she recalled.

Maxwell, Ace and Birdie all “suffer from allergies big time,” Simpson went on to tell Us. “So partnering with Flonase was so easy and so natural for me because we’ve already used the product.”

The businesswoman noted that she, however, didn’t suffer from allergies until she was pregnant with Maxwell.

“I was on tour, like, constantly touring, always on the road,” Simpson said. “So once I, like, settled in to live a normal life, then the allergies hit. So it’s definitely one of those invisible monsters that we all have to tackle every day.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

