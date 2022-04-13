Content with the kids they have? Twins Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry, James Van Der Beek and more celebrity parents have made it clear that they are done expanding their families.

The Sister, Sister alums both have two children. The former Real cohost shares son Aden and daughter Ariah with husband Adam Housley, while her sibling is the mother of son Cree and daughter Cairo with husband Cory Hardrict.

In April 2018, Tamera exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “done” having little ones after watching Tia welcome baby No. 2.

“Usually, this is the time when you think about having another child,” she explained at the time. “Usually like, ‘Aww, how sweet! OMG!’ Now, I’m like, ‘Oh, God, girl. It’s all you. All you, honey. Do you need any help? You need any help? I’ll help you out.’”

As for Tia, the Instant Mom alum exclusively told Us two years later that she “no longer need[ed] therapy” to decide whether or not to conceive a third child.

“No to the no to the no to the no to the no,” the Whole New You author joked in May 2020. “I was so confused [before]. I didn’t know what I wanted. One minute I was like, yes, the next minute I was like, no. But being in quarantine [amid the coronavirus pandemic] has really made me realize I’m good.”

Beek, however, thought that his family was complete before his and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek’s seventh baby, son Jeremiah, was born in November 2021.

“We were done. Fortunately, this chunky little angel knew better,” the actor wrote via Instagram in April 2022. “And when I hold him, I’m reminded of the benevolent forces out there likely laughing at my agenda and waiting for me to toss my ‘clarity’ for an upgraded reality. Thank god for surprises … and thank god we SUCK at not getting pregnant.”

The Varsity Blues star, who is also the father of Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia and Gwendolyn, gushed over life’s “surprises” and “detours,” concluding, “[I’m thankful] for those times the universe heard my plans and said: ‘Yeah, that’s cute… try THIS.’”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities who are all set with their family members, from Kelly Clarkson to Victoria Beckham.