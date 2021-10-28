Party of five — forever? Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham believe that they are done having kids.

“This is it,” the former Bachelor, 40, said on the “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” on Wednesday, October 27. “I think we’re so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls. And I’m already 40, guys. I can’t be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be, like, an active dad. So, I think three is OK.”

The Netherlands native and his wife, 29, welcomed daughter Alessi, now 2, in May 2019, followed by twins Senna and Lux, now 4 months, in June.

Having so many little ones at home was hard for the Bachelor Nation members while living in Hawaii over the summer.

“Hawaii doesn’t have Postmates,” Luyendyk Jr. told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on Wednesday. “They don’t have grocery stores that are open late. Basically, it’s like going back in time 30 years. So it was hard with the twins because there was less help. Like, right now if I don’t want to cook dinner, I just order Postmates. There, you have to go to a grocery store, which, for us, was a 20-minute drive. It was, like, very difficult.”

In September, Burnham joked that it was “vasectomy time” for her husband via Instagram Stories. The race car driver said, “No more babies,” and the Shades of Rose designer replied, “You heard it here first!”

The former reality stars have been sleeping separately while raising their babies, telling their YouTube followers in August that bedtime is “complete chaos” of bedtime.

“One wakes up at 10, the other at midnight, the other at 2 and by the time you know it, you’ve gone through the whole night and haven’t slept,” the Virginia native said at the time.

Luyendyk Jr. chimed in, “I’ll sleep in the twins’ room, I’ll take a night. Lauren will sleep in the twins’ room the next night just to give each other a full night’s rest. And the person who has the full night’s rest handles Alessi in the morning. It’s working pretty good.”

The former ABC personalities wed in January 2019 in Hawaii, four months before they became parents. The Bachelorette alum re-proposed to Burnham last month with a new ring.

“We’re ENGAGED! Again,” she wrote via Instagram in September. “This time, just for us.”