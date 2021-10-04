Down on one knee — again! Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Lauren Burnham for the second time, two years after their wedding.

“We’re ENGAGED! Again,” the Shades of Rose designer, 29, captioned a Sunday, October 3, Instagram slideshow. “This time, just for us.”

In the social media upload, the former Bachelor, 40, presented the Virginia native with a new ring. The Bachelor Nation members kissed while showing off her new jewelry.

“The ring I gave her on The Bachelor was obviously paid for,” the Netherlands native said of his decision in a YouTube video. “We never really felt like it was something I chose for her, so I got her another ring. I’m re-proposing today. I’m a little nervous. … Cross your fingers for me.”

While the Bachelorette alum did not show his proposal to Burnham in the footage to “keep some things” to themselves, he documented their drive to their wedding venue, as well as to the Nakalele Blowhole where they first took engagement photos. After getting down on one knee there, the former reality star reflected on the major moment in the car.

“This is a special place for us,” Luyendyk Jr. said. “I think it was cool. Are you happy?”

His wife gushed, “[The ring is], like, crazy big. I don’t know what to do with it. I’m scared. it’s so pretty. You did so good, babe. You’re so sweet.”

The former ABC personalities met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor. Luyendyk Jr. initially proposed to contestant Becca Kufrin but subsequently ended things with the Minnesota native, 31, and got back together with Burnham.

He and the fashion designer tied the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii. The couple went on to welcome daughter Alessi, now 2, in May 2019, followed by twins Senna and Lux, now 3 months, in June.

The family of five live in Arizona, but recently bought a house in Hawaii to spend their summers. “We were on Zillow, looking for a second home in Tahoe, and then randomly somehow we landed on Hawaii,” the pair explained to their YouTube subscribers in an April video. “We’re going to make all these memories here. We’re going to have the best life. This will be the perfect spot to raise our little babies.”