Aloha! Inside Lauren Burnham, Arie's 1st Trip to Hawaii Home With 3 Kids

Aloha, home! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. took their three children to Hawaii as they get ready to split time between the island and their home in Arizona.

“And we’re off!!!! First family trip of 5,” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned an Instagram upload on Monday, August 23, as they headed to the airport. In the snap, Burnham, 29, held hands with the duo’s eldest child, 2-year-old Alessi. Both reality stars cradled one of their newborn twins, Senna and Lux, 2 months.

The Virginia native posted the same photo on her own account, teasing that the group had “lots of baggage.”

In April, the Bachelor Nation couple revealed in a YouTube video that they’d found a dream home in Hawaii. “We were on Zillow, looking for a second home in Tahoe, and then randomly somehow we landed on Hawaii,” they said as they gave fans a look inside. “We’re going to make all these memories here. We’re going to have the best life. This will be the perfect spot to raise our little babies.”

In December 2020, the Shades of Rose designer announced her pregnancy after previously suffering a miscarriage. One month before she gave birth to fraternal twins in June, Burnham described the “huge renovation” process on their Scottsdale, Arizona, property.

“We’re a little bit crazy taking all this on at one time. We were trying to get it done before the twins were going to be here, but with COVID, the permit process is a little bit delayed,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “We’re probably going to be ripping out the floors, painting the walls, changing everything right as the twins are about to be born.”

The home in Hawaii, however, was “fully remodeled already,” she explained at the time. “We’re probably not gonna do much of anything to that house. There’s just, like, one little section that I’d love to extend the patio over where the garage is. Other than that, it’s pretty much done already.”

Burnham and the Netherlands native, who tied the knot in January 2019 after falling in love on season 22 of The Bachelor, won’t be in the Aloha state full time. “For anyone who has been to Arizona during the summer, you know it’s kind of miserable here,” she told Us in May. “We just wanted to have a good escape, and I’ve always wanted to be near the beach.”

Senna and Lux made their debut in June, but their early days weren’t easy. Burnham revealed in an emotional Instagram Story video shortly after giving birth that her baby girl had “to stay behind” in the NICU to be monitored for respiratory issues. Lux, meanwhile, joined big sister Alessi at home.

“Already loves her brother so much,” the racing driver captioned an Instagram slideshow in June. “Thank you everyone for the kind words and for those that watched our vlog on YouTube. Emotional few days but Alessi meeting her little brother today was cuter than words could describe.”

Eventually, Senna made her safe return home, which Luyendyk Jr. called his “best early Father’s Day gift.”

Scroll down for a closer look at the family of five’s journey to Hawaii: