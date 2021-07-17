Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Show Twins’ ‘Dream’ Nursery

A sigh of relief! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed their twin babies’ nursery one month after their arrival.

“Can’t believe this all came together the day @laurenluyendyk went into labor,” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned a Friday, July 16, Instagram slideshow. “Check out the @luyendyktwins nursery! Love the overall design by @potterybarnkids. Also check out our latest YouTube vid for details about the room and a link to all of the products!”

In a post of her own, the Shades of Rose designer, 29, joked that she thought the remodel “would be the end of” her.

“Word of advice — don’t remodel while pregnant,” the Virginia native wrote via Instagram. “But it is finally complete! what used to be a garage, is now the most stylish room in our house. special thanks to the @potterybarnkids design crew for making this process so easy and helping to make this a dream space for our babies.”

The reality stars’ social media uploads showed Senna and Lux, 1 month, hanging out in their nursery, which featured a white couch, a stuffed llama and a crib.

Fellow Bachelor Nation member Jade Roper picked up on a touching tribute in the design, commenting, “Love the rainbow on the wall for your sweet rainbow babies!” (Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham previously suffered a miscarriage in May 2020.)

The Bachelor season 22 alums, who are also the parents of daughter Alessi, 2, welcomed her baby brother and sister last month. “@Luyendyktwins are here,” the Netherlands native revealed on his Instagram Story in June. “Momma and babies are doing great, and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support.”

Burnham called “twin parenting … a whole new challenge” in a Sunday, July 11, Instagram post, adding, “Loving every minute with you.”

The fashion designer’s baby boy came home three days after her June 12 C-section, but his twin remained in the hospital for a week due to respiratory issues.

“Best early Father’s Day gift, our baby girl is home,” the Bachelorette alum gushed to his Instagram followers at the time. “Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her.”

He and Burnham announced in December 2020 that were growing their family, sharing the babies’ sexes the following month. The news came two years after the former ABC personalities’ Hawaii wedding.