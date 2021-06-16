Bittersweet. Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. brought their newborn son home on Tuesday, June 15, but couldn’t bring his twin sister along just yet.

“Little sis has to stay behind for now,” the Virginia native, 29, captioned an Instagram Story video of herself rubbing the infant’s hand. “I’ve never felt heartbreak like this. Pls say prayers for our girl.”

The Shades of Rose designer and Luyendyk Jr., 39, first revealed their daughter’s respiratory issues in their Monday, June 14, birth vlog. “Babies transition really quickly during the first 12 hours of life,” a nurse told the couple as Burnham rubbed the newborn’s back. “Some babies need it for a couple days. Just depends. When the doctor comes back over and if she’s still needing respiratory support for a few more hours, she might get a chest X-ray just to see a better picture of what’s going on.”

The Bachelor Nation member’s son was “doing so good” at the time, while his sister recuperated in the NICU.

Burnham photographed the siblings before leaving the hospital with her baby boy, writing, “2/3 of my heart right here.”

The couple previously welcomed daughter Alessi, now 2, in May 2019, and the toddler met her brother on Tuesday. “Already loves her brother so much,” the Netherlands native captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Thank you everyone for the kind words and for those that watched our vlog on YouTube. Emotional few days but Alessi meeting her little brother today was cuter than words could describe. We’ll post more soon just resting.”

Big Brother’s Cody Nickson noted the siblings’ “resemblance” in the comments. “Every feature,” the former CBS personality, 36, wrote. “That’s awesome.”

Luyendyk Jr. first shared photos of the twins, whose names he has yet to reveal, on Monday. “Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment,” he wrote via Instagram. She is the strongest woman I know and I’m lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!”

Burnham shared the same shots, writing simply, “6.11.21.” Nickson’s wife, Jessica Graf, commented, “I love them.”

Keep scrolling to see the proud parents heading home with their baby boy on Tuesday.