First look! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. debuted their newborn twins via Instagram on Monday, June 14.

“Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment,” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned an Instagram slideshow of his wife, 29, posing with the infants at the hospital. “She is the strongest woman I know, and I’m lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!”

The Virginia native commented, “We did it babe! I love you so much!” She posted the same photos to her own account, writing, “6.11.21.”

The former reality stars received supportive comments from their fellow Bachelor Nation members, including Jade Roper and Jenna Cooper. “So happy for your family! They are absolutely perfect,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost, 34, wrote, while the Indiana native, 32, added, “Congratulations!! and I totally agree, I was just thinking wow she is incredibly strong, and I’m inspired. So happy for y’all.”

Luyendyk Jr. announced on Saturday, June 12, that their babies had arrived. “@Luyendyktwins are here!” the Netherlands native wrote via Instagram at the time. “Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support.”

The race car driver documented the C-section in a Monday vlog. He and the Shades of Rose designer cried when they were introduced to their son and daughter, noting that they looked “just like” their eldest daughter, Alessi, 2.

Burnham was “nervous” about possibly having a C-section, she exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “I haven’t had [one] before,” the former ABC personality explained in May. “Surgery is kind of scary to me. So I’m nervous about having a C-section because both of my kids are breech. There is a possibility that will happen.”

The Bachelor alums became parents in May 2019 when Alessi arrived, announcing one year later that they had suffered a miscarriage. In December 2020, they revealed that Burnham was pregnant — with babies No. 2 and 3.

“And then 2020 completely redeemed itself,” Luyendyk Jr. told his Instagram followers at the time. “Two little miracles. Love them with all my heart already.”

Keep scrolling to see Alessi’s younger siblings making their adorable debut: